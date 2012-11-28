Mildred Hastings of Santa Barbara, 1920-2012

Posted on November 28, 2012 | 9:18 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Mildred Helen Hastings passed peacefully Nov. 25, 2012, at home in Santa Barbara with her family at her side.

“Millie” was born March 15, 1920, in Los Angeles to Clifford and Lenore Baker, the third of their four children, who have all preceded her in death.

She met her future husband, Harley, on a blind date she was reluctant about in 1936. Harley was persistent, though, and they were wed in Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 1938. Their union produced two sons, Ronald and Gary, and a daughter, Sally Ann, between 1941-44.

In 1949, the family of five moved from Highland Park to Gardena, Calif., where Harley took over the L.A. Times Street Sales District and Mildred made the family house a home, while pursuing a career in real estate.

They retired to Santa Barbara, where Harley was hired as a county park ranger and Mildred volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

After Harley passed in 1995, Mildred continued her volunteer work at Samsun Clinic and enjoyed traveling with family members. She is survived by her three children, Ronald Hastings, Gary Hastings and Sally Hastings Prentiss; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and 15 nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, 2020 Chapala St., with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Goleta Valley Cemetery, 44 N. San Antonio Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Heart Association, a local library or your favorite charity in Millie’s name.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.