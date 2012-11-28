‘Miracle on Milpas Street’: Holiday Lights Return

The Milpas Community Association is delighted to announce the return of the holiday streetlights to Milpas Street. They are being installed right now.

In prior years, one community benefactor put up the holiday lights, from the top of Milpas down to the freeway, as his gift to the community. He was unable to do so in the past few years, leaving Milpas bereft of holiday lights.

This year, Santos Guzman, of El Bajio, wanted to see the lights back up. He had a dream that Milpas would be lit again for the holidays, so he contacted the Milpas Community Association.

A small team gathered in his restaurant on a dark Monday evening, talked it over and committed to making that dream happen. It was a daunting task, as the MCA reaches out to the community to raise donations to pay for the Milpas holiday parade at this time of year. To raise funds for both, and with the lights coming in at almost $9,000 — well, it looked a bit overwhelming, to say the least.

But the community rallied and enthusiastically supported returning the holiday lights to Milpas Street. Everyone agreed that the community deserved to be lit up for the holidays. Businesses, community organizations, schools and the parade’s grand marshal, county Supervisor Salud Carbajal, all pitched in to make this happen.

The lights will be lit this Wednesday evening, Nov. 27, achieved in under three weeks from the date Santos gathered us together. For the first time, the lights will extend below the freeway, making Milpas truly festive for the holidays.

Thanks to the generosity of our community, this year we can provide both the holiday lights and parade, giving our neighborhood a great reason to celebrate.

We’re excited to see the return of the lights, and welcome everyone to enjoy a lit-up Milpas Street during this holiday season! We also invite you and your family to come and enjoy the 59th Annual Milpas Holiday Parade at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.

We’d like to thank the following Community Angels for creating this “Miracle on Milpas Street”:

— Sharon Byrne is executive director of the Milpas Community Association.