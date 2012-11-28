Two Montecito Boy Scouts Achieve Rank of Eagle Scout

Boy Scout Troop 33 of Montecito honored the advancement of two Scouts to the rank of Eagle Scout at a ceremony held Friday at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. Eagle Scout is the highest rank of Boy Scouts of America.

Charles Haslem began his journey to Eagle in sixth grade, and Jeremy Work in seventh. Each Scout completed extensive requirements, earned at least 21 merit badges and completed an Eagle Scout service project.

Haslem is an avid outdoorsman and senior at Santa Barbara High School. Work is a technician at Mac Mechanic.

Scoutmaster Todd Bailey led the Eagle ceremony. He is Scoutmaster for Troop 33 and for Troop 50, which is based in Carpinteria. The Rev. Dr. Michelle Woodhouse gave the invocation and closing benediction.

Following the traditional reading of the “Voice of the Eagle,” the Eagle Scouts recited the Eagle Pledge before Scoutmaster Otis Calef and received honorary pocketknives as reminders of their Scouting experiences. Calef, who is retired, served as Scoutmaster of Troop 33 for more than 25 years and is president of the Santa Barbara County Trails Council.

In tribute to his grandson, retired Dr. John Haslem pinned the Eagle Scout badge that he earned in 1950 onto Charlie’s sash. Work received the Eagle Scout ring of his uncle, William Work, who earned his Eagle Scout rank in 1975.

Haslem and Work thanked their Scout leaders and fellow Scouts and their families for supporting them on their journey to Eagle, especially at times when their enthusiasm was at an ebb.

Boy Scouts district official and Eagle Scout Trey Pinner congratulated the Eagle Scouts and admonished them to live up to the high standards of conduct that society at large expects of an Eagle Scout. Geologist Phil Hogan and investment advisor Sydney Walker, both Eagle Scouts, joined other Scouts in lighting a candle for each of the 12 points of the Scout Law.

Haslem’s Eagle Scout project entailed the renovation of landscaping at All Saints church as well as the construction of an outdoor bench. Work’s Eagle Scout project involved the construction and installation of stage sets, sound and lights for a dramatic performance held by the Bravissimo summer program at Westmont College.

Boy Scouts of America marks its 102th year in 2012. Since inception, approximately 4 percent of Scouts have attained the rank of Eagle Scout.