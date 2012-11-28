Mrs. Claus and Holiday Wishes at Waxing Poetic This Weekend

It’s the most magical time of the year, and Waxing Poetic invites the community to come celebrate the season with a weekend full of holiday festivities, live music and, best of all, wish making!

Make your way to Waxing Poetic’s Summerland store this Saturday and Sunday and savor hot apple cider, seasonal sweets, and fill out your very own wish scroll with what’s on your wish list this holiday season!

On Saturday, Mrs. Claus is coming to town! Saturday only, Mrs. Claus will be at Waxing Poetic to spread holiday cheer and pose for priceless holiday photos. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment from local sensation Haddon Cord and bluegrass favorites Doublewide.

On Sunday, the festivities will continue with hot apple cider, sweet treats and wish making.

As an added bonus for this special holiday weekend only, Waxing Poetic is offering shoppers an exclusive special — purchase three of their gorgeous pendants, charms or combination thereof, and you’ll receive one of their sterling “Baby Ball” chain necklaces absolutely free.

Waxing Poetic is getting in the holiday spirit and hopes you’ll join them at the Summerland store at 2350 Lillie Ave. from noon to 3 p.m. this weekend for two afternoons of festive fun. These events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 805.845.4068.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.