Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:58 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

President of Melchiori Construction Target of Criminal Probe

Sheriff's detectives are investigating Mark Melchiori, head of the bankrupt Santa Barbara company that owes millions of dollars

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 29, 2012 | 2:48 p.m.

Mark Melchiori, president of the Santa Barbara-based construction company that bears his family name, is the subject of a criminal probe by detectives looking into the now-defunct firm’s business operations, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Mark Williams confirmed Wednesday that detectives are investigating Melchiori and Melchiori Construction Co., which was founded by his father, the late Ugo Melchiori.

Williams would not elaborate on what detectives are looking into, but the company’s financial and legal troubles have been well-documented, and there has been persistent speculation in recent weeks about whether law enforcement would get involved.

News of the criminal probe comes after a chorus of detractors complained that Melchiori owes them money, alleging that he’s hiding assets via a divorce agreement processed earlier this year.

Former employees have said that the company stopped making payroll during the summer in the wake of stalled projects and lawsuits.

The company’s former executive vice president, Jean Mollenkopf, even filed a lawsuit against the troubled company, saying she hasn’t been paid back $50,000 she withdrew from her 401(k) account to help the firm make payroll.

Other employees have said Melchiori also borrowed from their retirement accounts to make ends meet.

The outcry from Melchiori’s sub-contractors provoked a string of complaints and lawsuits against the company, with many saying they’ve never been paid for work on now-finished projects.

Another lawsuit filed by Melchiori’s stepmother alleged that his divorce from his wife earlier this year was a scheme to hide assets from creditors to which his company owes money.

Mark Melchiori did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The latest twist in the Melchiori saga came to light just days after a lengthy list of the company’s creditors was filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The company filed for bankruptcy in October, and Mark Melchiori has also filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy personally.

His paperwork, made public Monday, lists 170 creditors, among which are the Internal Revenue Service, the California State Franchise Tax Board, the City of Santa Barbara and many others.

A list of Melchiori Construction’s creditors also was filed this week, and is identical to Mark Melchiori’s personal list.

To view the whole list of Melchiori’s creditors, scroll to the bottom of this story.

Mark Melchiori reported liabilities between $10 million and $50 million, and assets between $1 million and $10 million.

The company filed for bankruptcy last month, just before a scheduled hearing before Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle, in a case involving a lawsuit filed by Santa Barbara Bank & Trust alleging that Melchiori defaulted on a $6.3 million line of credit given by the bank.

Anderle’s tentative ruling stated that the bank was entitled to appoint a receiver over the construction company.

One former creditor, listed on the bankruptcy filing, spoke with Noozhawk on the condition of anonymity Wednesday, and said he hadn’t talked to law enforcement, but had heard rumors Melchiori was behind on his tax obligations.

The creditor called it “unbelievable” that Melchiori Construction would divert money away from employees, clients and subcontractors “to pay for (Mark’s) lavish lifestyle.”

“How did he spend all of that money — over $10 million a year — or where did he hide it, are the questions I would like answered,” he said. “I truly hope that our justice system works.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Melchiori Construction List

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 