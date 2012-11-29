Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:07 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Better Keep Those Umbrellas Handy the Next Few Days

Wet conditions are forecast through Sunday, when the strongest front is expected to hit Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:45 a.m. | November 29, 2012 | 2:21 a.m.

The first in a series of storms taking aim at the Central Coast dropped relatively small amounts of rain Wednesday, with most areas receiving half an inch or less.

Another front was due to pass through on Friday, said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, but the best chance for significant rainfall will come Sunday.

San Marcos Pass was Santa Barbara County’s wettest spot as of Thursday morning, measuring 2.08 inches, according to data from the county Flood Control District.

Goleta recorded 0.60 inches, downtown Santa Barbara had 0.63 inches, and Carpinteria measured 0.49 inches.

North County communities, including Santa Maria and Lompoc, recorded only a few hundredths of an inch each.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of rain that came through with that cold front,” Sukup said of Wednesday’s storm.

Showery conditions continued overnight into Thursday, dropping another quarter to half an inch of rain.

Another cold front will pass over the region Friday, he said, and most likely will produce similar amounts of precipitation.

“Sunday is the best chance for heavier rain,” Sukup said.

Rainfall amounts from that front are expected to be between half an inch and an inch in most locations, although some south-facing slopes could see up to 2 inches, he said.

The chance of rain Thursday was set at 20 percent, rising to 60 percent Thursday night and Friday, and 80 percent Friday night.

A high-surf advisory will be in effect beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday north of Point Conception and at 6 a.m. to the south, Sukup said.

West-facing beaches to the north should see waves of 10 to 15 feet, with sets locally to 20 feet. To the south, waves should be 6 to 12 feet, with sets to 15 feet.

The high surf should peak during the day Friday and Saturday, and diminish on Sunday, he said.

Things should begin to dry out on Monday, Sukup said, and by Tuesday temperatures are expected to be above normal.

Daytime highs through the weekend are expected in the low-60s, with overnight lows in the low-50s.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 