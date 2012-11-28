Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

SMART Offers Drop-In Child Care for Holiday Shoppers

By SMART Family Child Care | November 28, 2012 | 5:48 p.m.

Fear not, weary shoppers, help is on the way!

Let’s face it, finding that perfect gift for everyone on your list is tough enough as it is. Throw a toddler or two into the mix, and the task becomes seemingly impossible.

At least that is how it was for Alycia Archer, local business owner and founder of SMART Family Child Care.

“It’s difficult to shop for that special loved one while chasing a little one; it’s a real challenge,” she said. “Finding drop-in care, with a trusted licensed child care provider, can be equally as frustrating.”

So this year, Archer decided to offer a special drop-in service specifically tailored to holiday shoppers.

“Parents can either select to drop their children off at SMART for a whole day or half-day depending on their child care and shopping needs,” Archer said.

Rates for drop-in care are $25 for up to four hours and $50 for a whole day (up to eight hours). For families with multiple kids, SMART offers a 25 percent discount for each additional child. The program is available to parents with children ages 2 to 6. Holiday drop-in care at SMART is open until Dec. 21.

SMART is a small family child-care center, which is limited to no more than eight little blessings at a time, so call first to check for availability at 805.308.3621. Click here for more information about SMART and the drop-in service for holiday shoppers.

 
