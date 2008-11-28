Basketball: Win Over West L.A. Puts Vaqueros in Semifinals of Tournament

The Santa Barbara City College men’s basketball team used lights-out shooting to grab a first-half lead and went on to beat West L.A. 85-76 in the opening round of the Condor Classic at Oxnard College. The Vaqueros (3-5) hit 8-of-11 from downtown (72.8 percent) and led 45-37 at intermission.

Sophomore guard Mark Keeten scored 26 points and handed out seven assists. Keeten was 5-5 from three-point range in the first half, and SBCC drained 12-21 (57.1 percent) for the game.

David Lane , a 6-foot-1 freshman point guard who hadn’t played because of a broken wrist, tallied 16 in his Vaquero debut. Richard Somdah added 15 points, and Lucky Teeguarden chipped in with 13.

“We were able to create some turnovers with our pressure in the first half,” SBCC coach Morris Hodges said. “The key today was we were able to put two halves together.”

West L.A. got within five at 70-65 with seven minutes to play but never got closer.

The Vaqueros will take on WSC rival Ventura at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.