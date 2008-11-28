Men’s Soccer: Vaqueros Shooting for Final Four Berth

The Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team, riding the longest winning streak in the state, will travel to Walnut on Saturday to take on top-seeded Mt. San Antonio in a 2 p.m. game, with a berth in the State Final Four men’s soccer tourney on the line.

The Vaqueros, seeded No. 4 in Southern Cal and champions of the Western State Conference, are 20-4 and riding a school-record 13-game winning streak. They’ve outscored their opponents 53-5 during that span and have posted shutouts in six of their last seven games.

SBCC blanked Cuyamaca (1-0) and Santa Ana (3-0) to get to Saturday’s Southern Cal Finals. Mark Knight , a sophomore from England, scored two goals on Tuesday, boosting his total to 31 for the season. He has 81 points, including a state-leading 19 assists.

Knight has scored in six straight games (11 goals) and nine of his last 10. Danny Molineaux and Stuart Kirk are second on the Vaquero goal chart with 11 each.

Mt. SAC (17-4-3) lost to second-seeded Cerritos three times this year. The Mounties had a first-round bye and beat Long Beach 2-0 in Tuesday’s second round. They’re led by Spencer Jones (14 goals) and Victor Cardenas (11 goals) with 33 points each.

SBCC opened the 2007 season at Mt. SAC and led 1-0 before falling 2-1.

“Mt. SAC is good in the midfield, they have a decent striker up top and the goalkeeper’s decent,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “We’re going to have to work hard to win. But we do work hard, that’s one thing that we take pride in. We’re going to go at ‘em. Right from the opening whistle.”

In the other SoCal final, No. 3 Pasadena will travel to No. 2 Cerritos. The winners will advance to the State Final Four on Dec. 5-7 at College of the Canyons.

Southen Cal Finals

Saturday

SBCC (4) at Mt. San Antonio (1), 2 p.m.

Pasadena (3) at Cerritos (2), 2 p.m.

Northern Cal Finals

Taft (5) at Santa Rosa (1)

Hartnell (7) at Cabrillo (3)

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.