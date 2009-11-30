Enter Noozhawk’s Drawing to Win Two Michael McDonald Concert Tickets

Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:56 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Grammy Award-winning entertainer performs Tuesday at The Granada in benefit for Santa Barbara Education Foundation

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 30, 2009 | 12:37 a.m.

Grammy Award-winning artist Michael McDonald will perform at a special benefit next week for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. The concert is part of the foundation’s annual HOPE Awards (Honoring Outstanding Public Education) celebration Tuesday.

As a sponsor of the 2009 HOPE Awards, Noozhawk is giving away two tickets to the concert and will hold a drawing Monday to pick the lucky winner. To enter the drawing, click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free daily e-Bulletin. Or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to enter.

Tuesday is a busy day for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. The day begins with a musical instrument drive SBEF is holding on behalf of Santa Barbara School District music programs. From noon to 9 p.m., the public is encouraged to drop off new or used instruments at a curbside collection site in front of The Granada, 1214 State St. Volunteers from SBEF, Notes for Notes and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation will be on hand to accept the donations. Pickup service is also available. Call 805.618.1021 to make arrangements.

That evening, McDonald will perform at 8 p.m. at The Granada. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the SBEF and its support for school music programs and instrument purchases.

The concert will feature an opening song by local students and student musicians will join McDonald on stage for some of his most popular songs.

Preceding the concert is a VIP reception recognizing the the foundation’s 2009 HOPE honorees: Gina and Salud Carbajal and the César Chávez Leadership Institute, in memory of the late Pete Relis, the institute’s founder.

Tickets for the VIP HOPE Award Reception and orchestra seating at the McDonald concert are $125. Tickets for just the concert range from $39.50 to $89 each. Click here to purchase tickets or call 805.284.9125 for more information. Click here to purchase tickets from The Granada box office.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen is a board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

