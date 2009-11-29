Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:00 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Default Memos and Carbon Copies

Sometimes it takes a little 'nudge' to get a response on business correspondence

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | November 29, 2009 | 4:28 p.m.

I have worked for only two large companies during my career, and believe me, it’s a lot different than working in a small company.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

In a small company, you simply get up from your desk, walk down the hall and talk to the person. It’s a lot easier and quicker to get things done in a small company because you have fewer people to talk to, and fewer people make the decisions. That, of course, is why small companies are more nimble and get things done quicker.

Back in “the old days,” much communication in a large company got done via memos between people. Most of the time, phone calls would not be returned promptly, if at all. Also, there was a distinct advantage in having agreements and understandings in writing.

I assume that memos now have been replaced by intra-company e-mails, but I suspect that the problems I experienced are much the same. I would send a memo and never get a response. Sometimes it was a matter of the person being busy; other times, it was political.

But often it was critical for me to have an answer before I could proceed with my task, and it was often that numerous memos would not result in a response. That is, until I figured out two solutions to the problem, and I’m pretty sure those solutions would still be effective today.

One solution I called the “cc solution.” (Even today, “cc” still stands for carbon copy, even though many people have no idea what a carbon copy is.) I found that I would get a nearly 100 percent response rate to my memos if I noted at the bottom that I was sending a cc to the person’s boss. Often, it wasn’t even necessary to actually send the copy to the boss. Thinking that the boss also was receiving my memo worked remarkably well in encouraging a response — and especially if I marked it “second request.”

The other solution was what I called the “default” memo. Say I needed to get a budget figure from a department head, and he kept neglecting to answer my request for a number. I would send him a memo that read something like this:

“I have not received an answer to several requests for a budget amount for 127 Widgets for Project A-134619-G. From other sources I have determined that the amount should be $697,344.17. If I do not have a response from you by the close of business on Friday, June 16, I will assume that you agree with this figure and proceed accordingly.”

So I was now deciding on a number that would almost certainly affect the person’s department. Almost without fail I would receive a new number — usually a lot higher or a lot lower — depending on which department was responding. In either case, I got my response.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 