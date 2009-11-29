Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:58 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

‘Warren Miller’s Dynasty’ Kicks Off Santa Barbara Ski Season

Enter Noozhawk's drawing to win free tickets to the annual winter sports film Wednesday at the Lobero

By Kevin McFadden, Noozhawk Contributor | November 29, 2009 | 9:53 p.m.

Although we Santa Barbarans could hardly guess from the weather we’re having, winter is indeed upon us. As skiers and snowboarders head for the mountains in search of fresh powder, Warren Miller Entertainment is celebrating the winter season the same way it does every year: with the release of its 60th annual feature sports action film, Warren Miller’s Dynasty.

Over the past six decades, Miller has become a household name among winter sports enthusiasts. Each year, Warren Miller Entertainment hosts a nationwide film tour to celebrate its latest release. This year’s tour kicked off last month in the Midwest, and will be premiering in Santa Barbara for one night only at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Dynasty is narrated by gold-medal Olympic skier Jonny Moseley, and features a modern soundtrack, with music from bands such as Band of Horses, Incubus and Silversun Pickups. Alaska, Colorado, British Columbia, China and Norway are just a few of the locales featured in the film’s globe-trotting search for the world’s best and most challenging ski spots.

“Warren Miller’s Dynasty reveals the past, present and future of winter sports,” said director Max Bervy. “It’s a film that gathers the generations under one roof, from the Crist family patriarch to Daron Rahlves, and the explosion of young terrain-park talent they’ve inspired.

“It’s like a family reunion, held in neck-deep pow, with mandatory air required for entry.”

In addition to new, dazzling hi-definition cinematography, Dynasty also features historic, never-before-seen footage from Miller’s vintage vault of clips.

This year, Santa Barbara was one of the 240 cities chosen to screen the film, which is in limited release. The cult-like following that Warren Miller films attract always makes their premiers an experience and a party, and Dynasty promises to fill the 60-year-old franchise’s rather large snowshoes.

You can win two tickets to Wednesday’s screening by entering Noozhawk’s drawing. Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free daily e-Bulletin and your name will be entered to win. Or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to enter. Entries also are accepted at Santa Barbara Auto Group, 402 S. Hope Ave.; WheelHouse, 528 Anacapa St.; and Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, 5925 Calle Real.

In addition, in conjunction with Warren Miller Entertainment and our partners at KjEE, Santa Barbara Auto Group, WheelHouse and Zodo’s, we’ll be giving away skis, a ski jacket, shirts, a bike, DVDs and Zodo’s gift certificates. A grand-prize drawing will be held Dec. 17.

— Kevin McFadden is a Noozhawk contributor.

