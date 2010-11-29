Amtrak California Web Site Rolls Out New Look

Features include streamlined navigation, an enhanced station directory and an interactive map

The California Department of Transportation recently re-created, redesigned and relaunched its AmtrakCalifornia.com Web site. The new streamlined site invites users to navigate destinations, book travel and more.

“The reinvented Web site focuses on customer-friendly access to Amtrak California destinations, events and timely passenger information, including a seamless booking link with our partner at Amtrak.com,” Caltrans Director Cindy McKim said.

This travel-friendly Web site is loaded with features, including an enhanced station directory using powerful search technology capabilities and an interactive map to locate train stations near specified destinations. To promote travel on Amtrak California’s Pacific Surfliner and San Joaquin routes, the Web site showcases key destinations to assist with vacation ideas and trip planning.

Travelers can create and customize an account with My Amtrak California to find stations, personalize favorite pages and links, and receive notification of hot deals and promotions.

As an added convenience, AmtrakCalifornia.com links directly to the Amtrak Guest Rewards program where passengers can sign up to earn points toward free travel and more.

News and updates provide timely information regarding station openings, rail construction projects, as well as alerting customers to service disruptions that may affect travel.

The new Web site will continue to roll out more features.

— Debbie Mullins represents the California Department of Transportation.