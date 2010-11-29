CHP Offers ‘Start Smart’ Teen Driving Class in Goleta

The course, for young drivers and their parents, will be held Dec. 8

The California Highway Patrol’s next Start Smart class, a driver safety education class that targets new and future licensed teenage drivers ages 15 to 19, their parents and guardians, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Santa Barbara CHP office, 6465 Calle Real in Goleta.

Reservations are required. Call 805.967.1234 to sign up.

CHP officers will discuss traffic collision avoidance techniques, collision causational factors, driver/parent responsibilities, seat belt usage and more.

Testimonies will be provided by officers who have investigated fatal collisions involving teens, along with the latest Red Asphalt video that chronicles the aftermath of several teenage driver collisions. The CHP offers the Start Smart program to help newly and future licensed teen drivers become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver.

California teen drivers are found at fault in 66 percent of all fatal collisions that they are involved in, although they represent only 4 percent of the state’s licensed drivers. California has the second-highest fatality rate involving drivers ages 15 to 20, and motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death for Americans in this age bracket.

“This tragic loss of young lives is a concern to us, and we hope this program can reduce the death toll,” CHP Capt. Jeff Sgobba said.

Teenagers average twice as many accidents as adult drivers while driving only half as many miles, making the teen accident rate per mile four times that of adults. For drivers younger than age 18, the risk of a fatal accident is about 2.5 times that of the average driver and the risk of an injury accident is three times higher than the average driver. Teen drivers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

— Jeremy Wayland is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.