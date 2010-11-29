Community Volunteers Needed for Bike Build-Up Day

Local firefighters will donate a helmet for each bicycle assembled for needy children

It’s that time of year again to come out and spread a little Christmas cheer — by helping assemble 700 bicycles for needy children.

This year’s bike build-up day will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at 329 Vereda Del Ciervo in Goleta.

Many volunteers are needed to help assemble the bicycles that are contained in two tractor-trailer rigs. Last year, hundreds of community members showed up for the event and assembled 650 bikes, which were then given to local charities.

With each bike, firefighters with the Santa Barbara County and city fire departments will donate a safety helmet.

Please join local firefighters and help support this worthy cause.

Click here for more information about the Kids and Bikes Foundation.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.