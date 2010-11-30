Frosty Temperatures Prompt South Coast Weather Advisories

Highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s forecast with weekend rain possible

Overnight frost advisories remain in effect through at least Wednesday as clear skies continue to produce cold temperatures in Santa Barbara County. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the low 60s, with nighttime lows in the mid-30s. The National Weather Service on Monday issued frost advisories along the South Coast and a freeze advisory for the Santa Ynez Valley. Officials warned that precautions should be taken to protect vulnerable animals and pets, as well as sensitive outdoor plants and crops. A weak cold front is expected to arrive early Friday, bringing with it a chance of rain and mountain snow through the weekend. Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast. — Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

