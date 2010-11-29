Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host Holiday B2B

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for a holiday Business 2 Business breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Don’t forget your cheesy holiday wear — there will be prizes!

Also, enjoy a demonstration on how to protect yourself while shopping for the holidays from Teri McDuffie of Santa Barbara Women’s Self Defense.

RSVP by noon Friday, Dec. 3. Click here to register.

For those who register by noon Dec. 3, the cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Late or at-the-door registration for members and nonmembers is $30.

Network over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests. Learn about others’ businesses and provide leads and referrals to one another. Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe and hot coffee from Zizzo’s will be served promptly at 7 a.m.

The event sponsor is the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .