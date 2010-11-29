Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Holidays, Horizons to Light Up Downtown for 1st Thursday

Evening event will include exhibits, demonstrations and music at more than 30 venues

By Ashleigh Davis | November 29, 2010 | 4:00 p.m.

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun for 1st Thursday on Dec. 2.

The event will include more than 30 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.

The holiday season has arrived just in time for this month’s 1st Thursday programming. Start your festive frolic at Divine Inspiration Gallery to view a winter show of recent works by Jim Granito. Stroll down to Sullivan Goss to celebrate the opening of the second annual holiday show “100 Grand,” featuring 100 paintings in one room, along with a winter salon of work from the gallery’s collection.

Make your way across the street to the Faulkner Gallery for a holiday show with more than 60 pieces, paintings and sculptures by members of the Santa Barbara Art Association and enjoy live holiday music while you peruse the art.

Wander down to Casa Magazine for “Holiday Spirits,” a juried show with paintings, prints, sculpture and more and see how local artists catch the spirit. Wrap up your holiday 1st Thursday venues at Wall Space Gallery, where Into the Light will be on display to show how winter, with its shorter days, holiday season and days filled with family, use light as a pathway to keep us moving forward.

Keep your eye on the horizon as you close out your 2010 1st Thursday experience. Stop into Couch Santa Barbara to view a selection of photos taken along a journey to the Pacific Islands, Australia and Southeast Asia. Head over to Blue Lotus to see glass sculptures inspired by the beautiful and dynamic nature of the Santa Barbara mountains and sea.

Check out “Formal Abstraction” at Bella Rosa Galleries, where the paintings explore formal abstraction as it relates to the landscape, and give Gallery 113 in La Arcada Court a visit as their artist of the month travels the globe in search of scenes that can transport viewers away from their everyday concerns to places filled with light, color and beauty.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the performance art and live music outdoors. Holiday Horns will help bring the spirit of the season alive with a wide variety of classic Christmas carols at the corner of State and Anapamu streets. The Santa Barbara Revels will present highlights from this year’s production The Christmas Revels: A Victorian Celebration of the Winter Solstice on the Borders patio, and stop by the holiday tree-decorating station while you’re there to help trim two community holiday trees with handmade ornaments.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Santa Barbara Lamplighters, an a cappella caroling quartet, as they stroll along State Street and sit down in Center Court at Paseo Nuevo to celebrate the season in true holiday fashion with Lux and the Santa Barbara Holiday Carolers.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on Dec. 2. With more than 30 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Ashleigh Davis is a marketing and events coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 