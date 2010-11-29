Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:58 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

45 Applicants Vie for Single Santa Barbara Council Seat

Current council will attempt to choose Williams' successor next week

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 29, 2010 | 9:31 p.m.

A whopping 45 Santa Barbara residents have applied to be the newest City Council member.

The vacancy was created by Councilman Das Williams’ election to the Assembly. After Williams is sworn in in Sacramento next month, the six remaining council members will choose his replacement.

On Dec. 7, each eligible candidate will give a presentation and be interviewed by the council to determine who will be appointed — a decision that requires a majority vote.

The applicants include six of the nine unsuccessful contenders from last year’s election, members of city boards and commissions, businessmen and women, and active participants in the city’s medical marijuana dispensary and general plan discussions.

Applicants must be registered voters and residents of the city of Santa Barbara. A verified list will be available later this week, according to city staff.

In order of application date, the candidates are:

» Andy Rosenberger

» John Jostes

» Gerry DeWitt

» Audrey Addison Williams

» Alberto Pizano

» Chris Casebeer

» Cruzito Herrera Cruz

» Willie A. Shaw

» Tom Brooks Burgher

» Sheila Lodge

» Brian Fahnestock

» Michael Jordan

» David Hughes

» John Thyne

» Richard Goodfriend

» Beverly Brott

» Lori Frisbie

» Barbara Mathews

» John Torell

» Loretta Redd

» Dianne Channing

» Robert Burke

» Brian Barnwell

» Nancy Sirbu

» Keith Coffman-Grey

» Della Rosales

» James Caldwell

» Suzanna Savage-Raftican

» Ed Cavazos

» Cathie McCammon

» Christopher Blair

» David Pritchett

» Diego Torres-Santos

» Wayne Norris

» Marilyn Rickard

» Jerry Matteo

» Bonnie Raisin

» Daniel Ramirez

» Sharon Byrne

» Blanca Flor Benedict

» Randy Rowse

» Carola Nicholson

» Charles Huff

» Naomi Kovacs

» G. Paul Berenson

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews or @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

