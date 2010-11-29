Credit Cards Accepted at Downtown Santa Barbara Parking Lots for a Change

City will still take cash but adds options for customer convenience — and the possibility of increased revenue

Stop digging through your pockets for quarters. Santa Barbara’s downtown parking garages and lots are now accepting credit and debit cards.

Every kiosk will be staffed as usual, rates and hours will remain the same, and there are no fees associated with the plastic payment option. The change was implemented last week, although it’s been planned for years as an added convenience to customers, city of Santa Barbara parking supervisor Victor Garza said Monday.

In addition to cash, all city lots will accept MasterCard, Visa and Discover credit and debit cards to pay the $1.50 per hour fee after the first free 75 minutes. Checks will no longer be accepted.

“Lots of people are concerned because of Paseo Nuevo’s lot, but we do not intend to repeat that little episode because we haven’t heard a whole lot of people happy about that,” Randy Rowse, a member of the Downtown Parking Committee and vice president of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, said of the mall’s private garage and its new parking validation machines.

“A human face is something that’s always going to be part of our program.”

A 3 percent fee for processing credit-card payments will be more than offset by operational and customer service benefits, Garza said.

Although the intent of adding cards is convenience — as many people no longer carry cash — there’s the possibility of more money coming in.

“There are no projections on increased revenues, but that would be nice,” City Administrator Jim Armstrong told Noozhawk.

Parking is an enterprise operation for the city, so any additional revenue would stay within that department’s budget. Credit cards are being accepted as payment for more and more city services, including water bills and building permit fees, among others, Armstrong said.

In addition, the city will no longer have to deal with bounced checks, and staff won’t have to process the envelopes that are IOUs of sorts when people don’t have cash or checks available.

Rowse said the change could boost local businesses as well, since customers will not have to worry about having the cash to get their cars out of a parking garage — so they can stay longer at restaurants and shops downtown.

“There’s a retail mentality: if you go to a store and buy $100 worth of stuff, paying with five $20 bills is somehow mentally different than swiping a credit card to do it,” he said.

When the City Council heard the machines were being replaced a few years ago, the first question council members asked was whether they’d be able to process credit cards, Garza said. The machines — which were just reprogrammed to accept the cards — were chosen carefully so transactions can be made quickly, safely and securely with multiple levels of encryption to avoid identify theft or hacking into the system.

Evening events, especially at the Lobero and Granada theaters, often cause a mass exit of vehicles at once from nearby lots. At The Granada garage, with entrances off of Anacapa and Anapamu streets, event-goers can pay upon entry so they can leave quickly once the show is over, Rowse said.

Only time will tell if the new payment system affects the downtown “parking shuffle,” in which many employees and customers move their cars every 75 minutes to avoid paying for parking.

Fees are accrued from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

City parking garages will be open as usual throughout the holiday season, although many city offices and services will be closed because of the municipal employee furlough.

Click here for more information on downtown parking. Click here for a map of Santa Barbara city parking garages and lots.

