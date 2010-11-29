Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Surfrider Foundation to Showcase The Tridents at ‘Save Gaviota’ Holiday Fundraiser

Mayor Helene Schneider will proclaim 'Tridents Day' in honor of the band's 50th anniversary

By Matt Wallace | November 29, 2010 | 1:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will host its second annual Save Gaviota Holiday Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 3, with dinner reservations beginning at 6:30 p.m. and music at 8:30 p.m., at the SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara.

A $10 donation will be accepted at the door, and the event is open to those age 21 or older.

It will feature live music by The Tridents (a surf music band founded in Santa Barbara in 1960 that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year), a silent auction and a raffle. Last year’s event raised more than $9,000 for Gaviota Coast preservation efforts.

“Save Gaviota” will showcase original work by acclaimed artists Nathan Paul Gibbs, Matt Moore, Kim Hamrock, Brad Nack, Sean Kirkpatrick, Chris Potter, Dave Reynolds, Wyatt S. Perkins, and Ron, Ben, and Sean Anderson, all of whom are donating their time and talents. Each artist will create collectible, one-of-a-kind pieces on resin-cast mini surfboards made by Kahuna Klassics of Huntington Beach to be auctioned to the highest bidder.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will join the crowd at SOhO and officially proclaim “Tridents Day” in the City of Santa Barbara in honor of the band’s 50th anniversary.

George Mamalakis (lead guitar), Joe Weis (rhythm guitar), Gordon MacDermott (drums) and Mike Hack (bass) cut their musical teeth during the period that produced some of the best instrumental rock bands ever recorded, as well as most of the classic instrumental and surf songs. During the early 1960s, when the popularity of surf music peaked, they played regularly at the weekend dances at Earl Warren Showgrounds, a variety of functions at UCSB and many venues around Santa Barbara and other parts of Southern and Northern California.

The members of The Tridents live up and down the West Coast. Mamalakis is well known in Santa Barbara as the owner of Holser & Bailey Home Entertainment Center (before retiring last year) and for his work with The Greek Festival. Weis lives in Seattle, Hack resides in Mill Valley and MacDermott, a lifelong resident of Marin County, lives in San Rafael.

For more information about the “Save Gaviota” event, click here or call 805.962.7776.

— Matt Wallace is events director of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation.

