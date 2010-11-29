Attention, Entrepreneurs: Here’s a Pitch to Make Your Pitch at Tech Brew Mega Mixer

Entrepreneurship and innovation will be the center of attention at a special end-of-year Tech Brew Mega Mixer on Dec. 7 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. In fact, budding entrepreneurs in attendance will have a chance to pitch their ideas in 30 seconds or less.

The free event is presented by Maverick Angels, a global network for entrepreneurs, in conjunction with Santa Barbara’s Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.

December’s theme is “The New American ‘Surge’: Entrepreneurship & Innovation.” Seminars will begin at 4 p.m. on topics such as intellectual property traps and valuations for early companies.

At 5 p.m., Maverick Angels president Bill Barber will give a presentation entitled “Open Evening for Entrepreneurs,” with a 30-second entrepreneurial pitch contest to follow. Prizes include a boot camp for entrepreneurs and six months of Biz Incubation by the Santa Barbara Entrepreneurship Center and Green2Gold — a $500 value.

The networking mixer begins at 6 p.m. and will feature exhibits, resources, snacks and drinks.

Alan Tratner, affiliate sponsor of Maverick Angels, said the Tech Brew Mega Mixer has doubled in size from last year, with attendees coming from all over California.

“We wanted to have a positive theme for the end of this year and through next year, a movement that is sweeping America: entrepreneurship,” Tratner said. “Sustainable economic development is the underlying theme for this year’s Tech Brew. The green sector and the technological sector are of great economic benefit to our region.”

Sponsors and presenters include Noozhawk, Ameravant, California Coast Venture Forum and Clean Business Investment Summit, California Space Center, Catalyst, Christie Communications, Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE, Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, Green2Gold, Hub International, Inventors Workshop International, Maverick Angels-Southern California Chapter, MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast, Montecito Private Asset Management, NAWBO, Pacific Coast Business Times, Ricoh USA, Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, Santa Barbara Daily Sound, Santa Barbara Independent, SBCC, Small Business Entrepreneurship Center, TheSearchEnginePros.com, UCSB and Women’s Festivals.

