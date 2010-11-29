Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Attention, Entrepreneurs: Here’s a Pitch to Make Your Pitch at Tech Brew Mega Mixer

Seminars, networking and a 30-second entrepreneurial pitch contest highlight Dec. 7 gathering in Santa Barbara

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | November 29, 2010 | 6:44 p.m.

Entrepreneurship and innovation will be the center of attention at a special end-of-year Tech Brew Mega Mixer on Dec. 7 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. In fact, budding entrepreneurs in attendance will have a chance to pitch their ideas in 30 seconds or less.

The free event is presented by Maverick Angels, a global network for entrepreneurs, in conjunction with Santa Barbara’s Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.

December’s theme is “The New American ‘Surge’: Entrepreneurship & Innovation.” Seminars will begin at 4 p.m. on topics such as intellectual property traps and valuations for early companies.

At 5 p.m., Maverick Angels president Bill Barber will give a presentation entitled “Open Evening for Entrepreneurs,” with a 30-second entrepreneurial pitch contest to follow. Prizes include a boot camp for entrepreneurs and six months of Biz Incubation by the Santa Barbara Entrepreneurship Center and Green2Gold — a $500 value.

The networking mixer begins at 6 p.m. and will feature exhibits, resources, snacks and drinks.

Alan Tratner, affiliate sponsor of Maverick Angels, said the Tech Brew Mega Mixer has doubled in size from last year, with attendees coming from all over California.

“We wanted to have a positive theme for the end of this year and through next year, a movement that is sweeping America: entrepreneurship,” Tratner said. “Sustainable economic development is the underlying theme for this year’s Tech Brew. The green sector and the technological sector are of great economic benefit to our region.”

Sponsors and presenters include Noozhawk, Ameravant, California Coast Venture Forum and Clean Business Investment Summit, California Space Center, Catalyst, Christie Communications, Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE, Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, Green2Gold, Hub International, Inventors Workshop International, Maverick Angels-Southern California Chapter, MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast, Montecito Private Asset Management, NAWBO, Pacific Coast Business Times, Ricoh USA, Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, Santa Barbara Daily Sound, Santa Barbara Independent, SBCC, Small Business Entrepreneurship Center, TheSearchEnginePros.com, UCSB and Women’s Festivals.

The Tech Brew event is free to the public. Click here to RSVP, or for more information.

Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 