Chambers of Commerce Alliance to Honor Assemblyman Cameron Smyth

The organization will recognize its Lawmaker of the Year at its annual meeting Dec. 9

California Assemblyman Cameron Smyth, R-Santa Clarita, will be honored by the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties as the Lawmaker of the Year at the organization’s annual meeting.

The gathering will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

Marty Wilson, vice president of public affairs for the California Chamber of Commerce, will be a featured speaker. Waste Management is sponsoring the event.

The cost is $25 per person or $200 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are available. RSVP to Brendan Huffman at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.263.4600 by Monday, Dec. 5. Space is limited. Refunds are not available after Dec. 7.

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties.