Goleta Water District Board Adopts Urban Water Management Plan

The Goleta Water District Board of Directors has adopted a plan that sums up supply and demand for water for the next 25 years.

Board members approved the Urban Water Management Plan, which they say underwent extensive review and public input. The full plan can be read below.

“The updated plan complements the extensive foundational work the district is undertaking to manage our resources now and into the future,” Board President Bill Rosen said in a statement. “The plan is a long-term general planning document and is meant to provide the public with a broad perspective, rather than an exact blueprint, of future issues of water supply and demand.”

State law requires updates to local management plans every five years.

The district said it is poised to achieve early compliance with state laws requiring 20 percent per capita water conservation by the year 2020.

“We have a strong tradition of conservation and working with customers to make efficient use of water resources,” Rosen said. “This plan reflects that reality and sets a course for the district to continue to be a conservation and sustainability leader.”

The district has long been in need of capital improvements to its water system, and approved rate increases in June. The estimated replacement value of the entire system is about $700 million.

