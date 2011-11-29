Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Hollandia Produce of Carpinteria Takes Sustainability on the Road with Eco-Truck

Family farm goes even greener with a new tractor-trailer that runs on natural gas

By Jennifer Goddard for Hollandia Produce LLC | November 29, 2011 | 5:45 p.m.

Green lettuce grown in a green way, hauled by a green truck running on green fuel. That’s a lot of green.

Hollandia Produce LLC, a leader in clean and green farming with its Live Gourmet greenhouse vegetables, not only walks the green talk, it drives it, too.

With the addition of its new state-of-the-art tractor-trailer truck that runs on natural gas, the Carpinteria-based family farm has taken its commitment to sustainability on the road. Coupled with a trailer cooled by a hybrid electric refrigeration unit, the delivery rig is nearly as green as its sustainably grown contents.

The bright green color of the truck hints at how brilliant this truck is under the hood. The emerald green Peterbilt tractor features an efficient compressed natural gas (CNG) engine that lowers total carbon emissions. The truck is so environmentally friendly it was recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Smart Way program. Plus, its aerodynamic design boosts fuel efficiency up to 12 percent and reduces drag 24 percent.

A green tractor needs a green trailer, and the Utility VS2RA fills the bill. It’s equipped with a hybrid electric Thermo King Smart Reefer refrigeration unit that features a number of technologies that deliver greater fuel efficiency and reduce emissions and noise.

The trailer sports eye-catching graphics that feature the living greens of Live Gourmet and highlight Hollandia Produce’s commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and eating well. The family farm grows all of its produce hydroponically — including butter lettuce, 3 in 1 lettuce, upland cress and red butter lettuce — and delivers it fresh and alive.

Hollandia Produce is a multifaceted agricultural company specializing in greenhouse-grown vegetables. In 2011, the family-owned and operated company in Carpinteria celebrated 41 years in business. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Hollandia Produce LLC.

