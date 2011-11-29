Holly Angel Promoted to Business Banking Officer for Rabobank in Santa Barbara

She will work to foster new relationships with small- to medium-sized companies

Holly Angel has been appointed assistant vice president and business banking officer for Rabobank, N.A.

As a business banking officer, Angel is responsible for fostering new business relationships with small- to medium-sized companies and providing solutions to meet the banking needs of customers in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Before joining Rabobank, Angel served as a client relationship manager for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. A banker for 10 years, Angel also worked in mid-market sales for Citrix Online.

Angel earned a bachelor of science degree in physiology from UCSB.

A longtime resident of Santa Barbara, she volunteers with the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, the Mentor Program and the Santa Barbara Women’s Soccer Organization.

Angel is located in the bank’s branch at 33 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. She can be reached at 805.879.9304.

Rabobank, N.A. is a California community bank that provides personalized service and a full array of quality products to individuals, businesses, organizations and agricultural clients. With nearly 120 retail branches (including 17 in Santa Barbara County), it serves the needs of communities from Redding to the Imperial Valley through a regional structure that promotes local decision making and active community involvement by our employees. Rabobank is ranked “Highest Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in California” by J.D. Power and Associates.

— Andy Frokjer is the communications manager and vice president of advertising for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.