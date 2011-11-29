Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Holly Angel Promoted to Business Banking Officer for Rabobank in Santa Barbara

She will work to foster new relationships with small- to medium-sized companies

By Andy Frokjer for Rabobank | November 29, 2011 | 3:17 p.m.

Holly Angel has been appointed assistant vice president and business banking officer for Rabobank, N.A.

Holly Angel
Holly Angel

As a business banking officer, Angel is responsible for fostering new business relationships with small- to medium-sized companies and providing solutions to meet the banking needs of customers in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Before joining Rabobank, Angel served as a client relationship manager for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. A banker for 10 years, Angel also worked in mid-market sales for Citrix Online.

Angel earned a bachelor of science degree in physiology from UCSB.

A longtime resident of Santa Barbara, she volunteers with the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, the Mentor Program and the Santa Barbara Women’s Soccer Organization.

Angel is located in the bank’s branch at 33 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. She can be reached at 805.879.9304.

Rabobank, N.A. is a California community bank that provides personalized service and a full array of quality products to individuals, businesses, organizations and agricultural clients. With nearly 120 retail branches (including 17 in Santa Barbara County), it serves the needs of communities from Redding to the Imperial Valley through a regional structure that promotes local decision making and active community involvement by our employees. Rabobank is ranked “Highest Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in California” by J.D. Power and Associates.

— Andy Frokjer is the communications manager and vice president of advertising for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 