McVeigh Massage Celebrates Santa Barbara Opening with Online Holiday Special

Santa Barbara’s newest massage therapist David McVeigh is pleased to announce his business McVeigh Massage, at 22 W. Mission St. inside the new Yasa Yoga studio, is now open.

“I have worked in a lot of places, and I have to say this is my favorite location,” McVeigh said. “The yoga studio has a flow of cheerful, calm people passing through the doors, and the architecture of the former Green Dragon coffee shop whispers ‘mellow.’ I knew as soon as I stepped through the doorway to meet with the studio’s owners that this is where I wanted my practice to grow.”

McVeigh is a licensed and practiced massage therapist with more than 10 years of experience to bring to the (massage) table. Specializing in deep tissue work, his strong hands, skilled palpation, soothing touch and broad knowledge of the musculo-skeletal anatomy and physiology are only a part of the full treatment he offers. Customer service is also tantamount in his repertoire.

Available five days a week, including Saturdays, he can often accommodate same-day appointments for those unable to book in advance. During this holiday season he is going one step further and offering three sessions for the price of two when booked online. Simply order two 60- or 90-minute gift certificates online and three will arrive in your mailbox.

Hailing from a small rural village in Northern Ireland, McVeigh signed up for a course in sports therapy at 20 years old, and found work with the local sport teams in the area (rugby, Gaelic football, hurling). He then moved into physical training and personal coaching. Moving to London in 2005, he trained there for another year before moving to the States. While in London, McVeigh also worked as a massage therapist for a well-known company called Body Tissue Service, where he provided deep tissue and Swedish massage for guests at several four and five star hotels in the city.

“One thing I love about massage is that a therapist’s style is always changing; we are always adapting to new circumstances,” McVeigh said. “Being surrounded by positive enthusiastic people helps ensure that this change is for the better. Working in a friendly space in Santa Barbara helps keep me at the top of my game.”

McVeigh has worked in two local day spas since moving to Santa Barbara and has established himself as a respected, quality therapist in high demand. He continues to grow his private practice and expand his services. Scheduling a massage has never been so hassle free with an easy-to-use online booking system. You can click in at your convenience. You can choose to pay online or in person. McVeigh’s business model also includes maintaining accessible prices.

He met his future wife and Santa Barbara native, Joshanna Davis-Twomey McVeigh, while she was working in Belfast. Moving to the United States in 2006, they are now the proud parents of two young children.

Book a massage appointment online or call 805.259.7734. The holiday special is in effect this month only. Click here for more information about McVeigh Massage.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing McVeigh Massage.