Pedestrian Accused of Throwing Rocks at Vehicles, Officers on Highway 101

A man from Sebastopol was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles, and then at officers, on northbound Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach.

The California Highway Patrol received several reports about 3 a.m. of a pedestrian running across the freeway, according to CHP spokesman Jeremy Wayland. He said that as officers responded, several more reports came in of a man near the center divider throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

Officers responded, and Wayland said the man threw several large pieces of asphalt at their patrol car, then as officers approached, held several other pieces above his head in a threatening manner.

Wayland said the suspect defied officers’ requests to put down the asphalt pieces and continued yelling. He lunged forward and threw a large piece of asphalt at one of the officers. After a brief struggle, the officers took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Silvano Perez. He was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for routine medical clearance, then booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of throwing objects at vehicles, assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The CHP is investigating the incident.

