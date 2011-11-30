Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lockheed Martin Corp. Renews Lease with Santa Barbara Business Park

Santa Barbara Focalplane occupies more than 84,000 square feet of space for its manufacturing operations

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | November 30, 2011 | 12:49 a.m.

Lockheed Martin Corp. has renewed a lease for 84,181 square feet of space at the Santa Barbara Business Park, The Towbes Group said Tuesday.

Santa Barbara Focalplane, a Lockheed Missiles and Fire Control company, occupies adjacent 42,000-square-foot buildings at 336 and 346 Bollay Drive in Goleta.

The Towbes Group represented the landlord in the five-year lease with Rockbridge Investments LP.

Santa Barbara Focalplane has been manufacturing infrared components, imaging and camera systems for military, space, medical and commercial applications since 1985.

The company designs different types of focal-plane shutters, or photographic shutters that are positioned immediately in front of the image sensor. These electronically controlled shutters can operate at faster speeds than the typical leaf shutter but must be able to withstand extreme acceleration. 

Santa Barbara Business Park buildings range from 14,766 square feet to 42,830 square feet and are designed for high-tech, light industrial and office uses.

Lockheed Martin Corp. and Towbes Group officials could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 