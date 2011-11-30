Lockheed Martin Corp. Renews Lease with Santa Barbara Business Park

Santa Barbara Focalplane occupies more than 84,000 square feet of space for its manufacturing operations

Lockheed Martin Corp. has renewed a lease for 84,181 square feet of space at the Santa Barbara Business Park, The Towbes Group said Tuesday.

Santa Barbara Focalplane, a Lockheed Missiles and Fire Control company, occupies adjacent 42,000-square-foot buildings at 336 and 346 Bollay Drive in Goleta.

The Towbes Group represented the landlord in the five-year lease with Rockbridge Investments LP.

Santa Barbara Focalplane has been manufacturing infrared components, imaging and camera systems for military, space, medical and commercial applications since 1985.

The company designs different types of focal-plane shutters, or photographic shutters that are positioned immediately in front of the image sensor. These electronically controlled shutters can operate at faster speeds than the typical leaf shutter but must be able to withstand extreme acceleration.

Santa Barbara Business Park buildings range from 14,766 square feet to 42,830 square feet and are designed for high-tech, light industrial and office uses.

Lockheed Martin Corp. and Towbes Group officials could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

