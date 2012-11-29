Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Book Sale at Allan Hancock College Bookstore to Benefit Children’s Center Lab

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | November 29, 2012 | 7:11 p.m.

Children’s books make great gifts, and for the second year in a row, the Allan Hancock College Bookstore is making gift-giving even more appealing by matching every children’s book sold with the donation of a book to the Allan Hancock College Children’s Center Lab.

“We’re happy to donate all of the proceeds of this book drive to this very worthy cause,” said Bill Hockensmith, director of Bookstore Services.

All of the children’s books in stock were purchased by the bookstore, but handpicked by the Children’s Center Lab staff. More than 250 titles are available, including an assortment of Hispanic titles, and prices range from $4 to $9.

“This collaboration is an extension of our philosophy that children need to be surrounded by books in order to learn to love reading, and that young children need to have books read to them every day,” said Thesa Roepke, program director for early childhood studies.

Funds from the sale at the bookstore will finance the purchase of new books to replace old and damaged titles and to update the center’s library, Roepke said. More than 100 children have access to the library at the center and are encouraged to choose any book to read at any time.

“A child needs to read the same book or have it read to them at least 10 times in order to improve reading comprehension, vocabulary, and school readiness,” Roepke said.

The Allan Hancock College Bookstore is located in the Student Center on the Santa Maria campus and is open from 7:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.Fridays. Starting Dec. 19, the store will be open Monday through Thursday only. Click here for holiday hours or call 805.922.6966 x3238 for more information.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

 
