California Highway Patrol Kicks Off ‘CHiPs for Kids’ Toy Drive

By James Richards for the California Highway Patrol | November 29, 2012 | 12:33 p.m.

The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites the community to support its annual “CHiPs for Kids” toy drive.

The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any Central Coast CHP office, or any of the participating locations listed below, until Dec. 20.

With the holiday season upon us, the CHP wants to do its part to ensure all Santa Barbara children have a 2012 to remember. The donated toys will be delivered to local families in need.

“We hope to help as many families as possible,” public information officer James Richards said. “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but helping those in need.”

Drop-off Locations

» Santa Barbara CHP Office, 6465 Calle Real in Goleta

» Golden 1 Credit Union, 5676 Calle Real in Goleta

» City Bank, 5186 Hollister Ave., Suite B, in Goleta

» City Bank, 3757 State St. in Santa Barbara

» Cal Trans, 3999 State St. in Santa Barbara

— James Richards is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.

 
