Providence Hall to Hold Open House This Sunday

With the winter holidays in full swing, parents may be thinking more about upcoming celebrations and winter vacations than they are about where their children will attend school next fall. Private school enrollment season is right around the corner, however, with most schools receiving the bulk of their applications in January and February.

Providence Hall invites anyone interested in their college preparatory grades 7-to-12 program to attend an open house this Sunday, Dec. 2.

The school is currently located on an interim downtown campus at 630 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara. Open house registration will begin at 1:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 2 p.m.

The open house event provides families opportunities to meet and talk with faculty and administrators about the school’s Christian faith-based college preparatory program and curriculum. Student ambassadors will provide personalized campus tours. Teachers will present mini-classes, and current parents and alumni will candidly share their experiences at Providence Hall, which was founded in 2007.

Tuition assistance is available to make a Providence Hall education affordable for any qualified student.

Click here to pre-register for the open house. For more information, please contact Director of Admission Joyce Luy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.