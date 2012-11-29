Rona Barrett Foundation Completes Escrow on Site for Golden Inn & Village

The Rona Barrett Foundation has announced the purchase of the land for the Golden Inn & Village, a new model of affordable housing and services for seniors in need.

The property is located on the corner of North Refugio Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. The foundation entered escrow on the property in March.

“We are grateful for and encouraged by this initial wave of major support from the community,” said Susan Weber, vice president of the Board of Directors for the Rona Barrett Foundation. “As we celebrate this milestone in making the Golden Inn & Village a reality, we thank our very special community for showing a commitment to caring for the people who helped make this community — and country — what it is today, be they our parents, grandparents, friends, colleagues or people unknown to us.”

Charitable donations from individuals, organizations and foundations throughout Santa Barbara County significantly helped in this effort, including the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, among others.

The Golden Inn & Village is a new model for affordable housing and care in a neighborhood setting that will provide affordable housing and the services people need so they can “age in place” as their needs change without the need to relocate.

The project will be developed in partnership with the Rona Barrett Foundation, the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, Surf Development Company and Peikert Group Architects. Services partners will also be announced in the future, with expertise in areas such as memory care, assisted living and adult day care.

Today in the Tri-Counties, more than 5,000 people over the age of 75 are living on Social Security alone, including many “orphaned” seniors, those with no one left to look out for or care for them.

The Golden Inn & Village will include independent living in very affordable housing, assisted living, adult and child day care, memory care, hospice care, affordable staff housing, a community center and gardens, along with staff (available 24 hours a day) residing on premises.

With the closing of the escrow and transfer of the property ownership to Rona Barrett Foundation, fundraising will continue to retire a seller carry back note for the acquisition of the property, and pre-development cost.

The Golden Inn & Village is a public/private partnership with opportunities for the community’s generous individuals and institutions to support a model program through tax-deductible charitable contributions and through investments earning tax credits. Community support will be recognized as visionary in creating an essential solution for vulnerable seniors. Donations will be held in trust by the Golden Inn & Village Fund of the Rona Barrett Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Click here to support the Golden Inn & Village, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.688.8887.

— Candice Tang is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.