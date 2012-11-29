Santa Paws Is Coming to the Canary Hotel

Santa Paws is coming to town! Bring your furry friends to Kimpton’s Canary Hotel from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 for an afternoon of holiday fun.

Your critter companion can hop on Santa’s lap and pose for priceless holiday photos — all pets are welcome, as long as they can fit through the door!

Enjoy hot chocolate, hot apple cider and munchies for both you and your pets. Canary will have a photographer on site to take photos that will be available on Facebook. However, guests are also encouraged to bring their own cameras and smartphones to take all the keepsake pictures they want.

This year, Canary is proud to partner with Dog Adoption & Welfare Group (DAWG), a no-kill shelter providing the medical care and training many dogs need for a second chance at life, and 100 percent of on-site donations will go to DAWG, which will also be on hand with pets available for adoption this holiday season.

Santa Paws is free and open to the public. Please remember to bring your own camera to capture the memories. Call 805.884.0300 or click here to visit the Facebook page for more information.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.