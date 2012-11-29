Start Off the Holidays with Sparkle at 1st Thursday in December

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun!

The Dec. 6 event will include more than 40 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music. The tree is lit, the shooting stars are shining and the holiday edition of 1st Thursday is in full swing.

Begin your evening of merriment at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery as it celebrates the opening of the massively popular holiday exhibit “100 Grand,” its biggest opening of the year. Make your way to the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Public Library where the Santa Barbara Arts Association presents a holiday show that includes original art for sale at $300 or less alongside live music.

Plum Goods is celebrating this holiday season with its “best of” collection that highlights some of its favorite artists. A holiday must-see is the Yes Store 44th Annual Gallery, which features more than 40 local contemporary artisans and custom jewelers alongside live music to get you in the holiday spirit.

Looking for the perfect Santa Barbara gift for the art lover this holiday season? Stop by 33 Jewels at El Paseo to see the work of local en plein air artist Cynthia Burt and her show “Urban and Trail Vistas.” Get into the spirit of giving at CASA Magazine as invited artists exhibit pieces in the show “Cherishable..Art to Share,” which includes an array of 2D and 3D work in a variety of media that is easy to share with your loved ones.

Continue your festive walk to the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum for an interactive, multimedia performance “Moment of Glory” by Jeff & Gordon at 7 p.m. ‘Tis the season to be shopping at Sephora Santa Barbara in Paseo Nuevo! Join them for a complimentary 15-minute express service that showcases their new holiday looks.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the demonstrations, performance art and live music outdoors. Enjoy the sparkling lights and stop by the corner of State and Anapamu streets to hear the sweet sounds of Rebekah Scogin as she plays holiday tunes on the electric harp.

Follow the glittering stars down State Street and visit Marshall’s Patio to watch a special 1st Thursday preview of the Santa Barbara Revels in their upcoming holiday show The Christmas Revels: An American Celebration of the Winter Solstice. Bring some holiday bling home with you as you sit down and create a holiday tree ornament at the art station where supplies will be provided and creativity is put to work.

Parade on down to the Paseo Nuevo Center Court where The Holiday Horns will bring the spirit of the season alive with a wide variety of festive and classic holiday carols while mixing in plenty of jazz, swing, ragtime and a whole lot of smiles and fun for everyone. Keep your eyes and ears peeling for the Santa Barbara City College Drama Club as they stroll along State Street, spreading yuletide cheer throughout the evening.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on Dec. 6. With more than 40 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.