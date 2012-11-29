UC Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes New Trustees

Seven new trustees have been elected to the board of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation, an advisory committee that links the university to the community and supports the campus in efforts to raise its profile –– and raise private funds.

“We are delighted to welcome our new trustees to the UC Santa Barbara Foundation, and we look forward to the knowledge and insight they will add to our already extraordinary board,” Chancellor Henry Yang said. “With their creative vision, resounding generosity and steadfast support of our campus and our Campaign for UC Santa Barbara, our trustees are critical to our efforts to ensure a vibrant future for the university. We are honored by their commitment and deeply appreciative of their partnership.”

“The role of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation has never been more critical to the continued excellence of our campus,” board chair Bruce Wilcox said. “Our new trustees have already made significant contributions to the university. I am extremely gratified that the foundation will continue to benefit from their active participation and insights as we fulfill our campaign goals and build for the future.”

The new trustees are:

» John Arnhold ‘75 –– Arnhold is chairman and chief investment officer of First Eagle Investment Management, an independent, closely-held firm with approximately $71 billion in assets. He is a member of the New York Campaign Committee, and a UC Santa Barbara alumnus. He and his wife, Jody, reside in New York.

» Barrie Bergman –– Bergman, a veteran entrepreneur, was the founder of the Record Bar, an 180-store chain of record stores. Additionally, he owned Bare Essentials, a skin-care company once popular on QVC. Bergman presently mentors young entrepreneurs and is a popular and frequent guest speaker in higher education. He is an alumnus of Duke University. He and his wife, Arlene, reside in Santa Barbara.

» Glenn Duval ‘80 –– Duval is the CEO of Challenger Cable Sales established in 1996. Challenger Cable develops, manufactures and sells specialty electronics to the cable television industry. He and wife Bettina have served as key volunteers for both our Parents Outreach Program and for the Campaign. Duval is an alumnus and parent of a UCSB alum, Bennett ‘11. The Duvals reside in Los Angeles.

» Roy Hardiman ‘81, ‘83 –– Hardiman spent almost two decades with Genentech Inc., concluding in the role of vice president of alliance management and for many years as vice president of corporate law for the company. He serves as chair of the Science Dean’s Cabinet and has been a true and diligent volunteer for UCSB in the biotech/ pharmacology arena. He has a degree in law and received his bachelor’s degree in pharmacology and master’s degree in biology from UC Santa Barbara. Hardiman and his wife, Janet, reside in Mill Valley.

» John MacFarlane ‘91 –– MacFarlane is the CEO/founder at Sonos Inc., a highly successful electronics company that aims to revolutionize home music enjoyment. He serves on the Dean’s Cabinet in our College of Engineering. MacFarlane holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from UC Santa Barbara. He and his wife, Patricia, reside in Santa Barbara.

» Diana Raab –– Raab is an award-winning memoirist and poet. She teaches writing and moderates panels at various seminars and conferences around the country. She writes a weekly blog and also blogs for The Huffington Post. She has a bachelor’s degree in health administration and journalism, and an RN degree, in addition to a master’s degree in nonfiction writing .She serves on the board of a number of organizations. Raab and her husband, Simon, reside in Santa Barbara.

» Phillip Spector ‘72 –– Spector is executive vice president, business development and general counsel for Intelsat. He leads business development activities, as well as all legal and regulatory matters, within the Intelsat group of companies. Spector serves as the chair of the Washington D.C. Campaign Committee. He is an alumnus of UC Santa Barbara with a master’s and law degree from Harvard. He and his wife, Carole, reside in D.C.

“These new trustees bring unique professional and community perspectives to our extremely diverse and gifted board,” said Beverly Colgate, associate vice chancellor of development. “We are grateful for the involvement of all our dedicated members and their ongoing support of UC Santa Barbara’s mission of providing an exceptional student experience and producing world-class research.”