County Expands Eligibility for Today’s H1N1 Flu Shot Clinic

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Monday afternoon that it has expanded the eligibility groups for free H1N1 flu shots being administered at a clinic under way until 7 p.m. Monday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.
More than 2,000 doses of H1N1 vaccine are being doled out Monday, and officials reported no lines as of late Monday afternoon.
The clinic is open to all children and young adults up to age 24, parents of infants up to age 6 months, all adults ages 25 to 64 with chronic medical conditions, health-care workers and pregnant women.
The shots are free.
