County Offering Weekend Discounts on Pet Adoptions

Shelters hope to find homes for as many animals as possible this Saturday and Sunday

By Jan Glick | November 30, 2009 | 6:50 p.m.

To help homeless pets get a home for the holidays, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is discounting all adoptions this Saturday and Sunday.

For one weekend only, all animal adoptions will be significantly discounted. Dog and cat adoptions will be reduced $55. A dog adoption will be $35, and a cat adoption will be $10. Rabbit adoptions will be $20, and all guinea pig adoptions will be $5.50.

The shelters will be open Sunday in honor of the event. The adoption fee includes spaying or neutering and current vaccinations.

All three Santa Barbara County shelters have been operating above capacity for much of the year. There are nearly 1,100 animals in their care.

“Our staff and volunteers work very hard to find loving permanent homes for our animals,” said Jan Glick, director of animal services. “We are making it a little less expensive and hope that we can get as many animals as possible into loving homes in time for the holidays.”

All three county shelters will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for adoptions on Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. for adoptions on Sunday.

Visit the Santa Barbara Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road, the Lompoc Shelter at 1501 West Central or the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road.

— Jan Glick is the director of animal services for the Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

