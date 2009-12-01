Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:36 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 

Death of Homeless Man Brings Local Toll to 27

A town hall meeting on homelessness and mental illness will be held Friday in the Faulkner Gallery

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 1, 2009 | 12:45 a.m.

The recent death of Michael B. brings to 27 the number of homeless people who have died in Santa Barbara this year alone.

In an e-mail to Noozhawk on Monday, social worker Ken Williams said Michael was a tall man who helped serve coffee at Project Healthy Neighbors.

“I have never seen him more content in his life than performing this service for his friends on the streets,” Williams wrote. “He was a man who had struggled hard against myriad physical problems and the despair of the streets. He had recently begun to turn his life around, and now he is gone.”

In July, a memorial service was held honoring the homeless people who had died in Santa Barbara; the toll was 17 then.

A town hall meeting on homelessness and mental illness will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library.

The event will include panelists from Casa Esperanza, the Consumer Advocacy Coalition and Kern County officials. It will be moderated by Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

The event is free and open to the public.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 