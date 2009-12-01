Death of Homeless Man Brings Local Toll to 27

A town hall meeting on homelessness and mental illness will be held Friday in the Faulkner Gallery

The recent death of Michael B. brings to 27 the number of homeless people who have died in Santa Barbara this year alone.

In an e-mail to Noozhawk on Monday, social worker Ken Williams said Michael was a tall man who helped serve coffee at Project Healthy Neighbors.

“I have never seen him more content in his life than performing this service for his friends on the streets,” Williams wrote. “He was a man who had struggled hard against myriad physical problems and the despair of the streets. He had recently begun to turn his life around, and now he is gone.”

In July, a memorial service was held honoring the homeless people who had died in Santa Barbara; the toll was 17 then.

A town hall meeting on homelessness and mental illness will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library.

The event will include panelists from Casa Esperanza, the Consumer Advocacy Coalition and Kern County officials. It will be moderated by Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

The event is free and open to the public.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli