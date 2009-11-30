Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:46 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 

Give and Receive in Ayers Automotive’s Holiday Drive for Unity Shoppe

The repair shops will offer a $20 gift certificate to anyone who donates a $10 toy, book or nonperishable food item

By Nikki Ayers | November 30, 2009 | 7:02 p.m.

Ayers Automotive Repairs, a Santa Barbara-based company that provides auto repair services, is offering a $20 gift certificate for anyone who brings in a $10 toy, book or nonperishable food donation for the Unity Shoppe, starting Tuesday through Dec. 23.

“This is our fifth year joining with the Unity Shoppe and supporting their worthwhile programs,” said Nikki and Robert Ayers, the owners of Ayers Automotive Repairs. “We hope to gather hundreds of toys and food products for the children in our community. Our team is very excited about once again participating in the program.

“Too often, people forget there are children right here in our community that need a little help. The recession has taken a greater toll on our community than many of us even want to talk about. We believe supporting this program will make a big difference in the lives of hundreds — or even thousands — of children.”

The $20 gift certificate will be given to anyone with a toy or food product for the Unity Shoppe, no strings attached.

“The Santa Barbara community has been very good to us for more than 30 years, and this is a way to give back to our community,” the Ayerses said. “We anticipate collecting even more toys and food than in the past years.”

The donations will be accepted at Ayers Automotive shops at 1301 Chapala St. or 220 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. The toys must be in the original packaging and unwrapped. Food must be in sealed packaging, and the Unity Shoppe prefers peanut butter, cereals and dry products such as beans and rice.

People who want to take advantage of the offer should call or stop by Ayers Automotive Repairs during business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 805.962.7316 or 805.845.4242.

— Nikki Ayers is a co-owner of Ayers Automotive Repairs.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 