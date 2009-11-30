Give and Receive in Ayers Automotive’s Holiday Drive for Unity Shoppe

Ayers Automotive Repairs, a Santa Barbara-based company that provides auto repair services, is offering a $20 gift certificate for anyone who brings in a $10 toy, book or nonperishable food donation for the Unity Shoppe, starting Tuesday through Dec. 23.

“This is our fifth year joining with the Unity Shoppe and supporting their worthwhile programs,” said Nikki and Robert Ayers, the owners of Ayers Automotive Repairs. “We hope to gather hundreds of toys and food products for the children in our community. Our team is very excited about once again participating in the program.

“Too often, people forget there are children right here in our community that need a little help. The recession has taken a greater toll on our community than many of us even want to talk about. We believe supporting this program will make a big difference in the lives of hundreds — or even thousands — of children.”

The $20 gift certificate will be given to anyone with a toy or food product for the Unity Shoppe, no strings attached.

“The Santa Barbara community has been very good to us for more than 30 years, and this is a way to give back to our community,” the Ayerses said. “We anticipate collecting even more toys and food than in the past years.”

The donations will be accepted at Ayers Automotive shops at 1301 Chapala St. or 220 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. The toys must be in the original packaging and unwrapped. Food must be in sealed packaging, and the Unity Shoppe prefers peanut butter, cereals and dry products such as beans and rice.

People who want to take advantage of the offer should call or stop by Ayers Automotive Repairs during business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 805.962.7316 or 805.845.4242.

— Nikki Ayers is a co-owner of Ayers Automotive Repairs.