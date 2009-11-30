Lionel G. ‘Leo’ Trujillo, 1933-2009

Obituaries

The city of Santa Maria is mourning the death of Lionel G. “Leo” Trujillo, a retired business executive who served as a Santa Maria city councilman from 2000 to 2008.

Trujillo, 76, died Sunday, Nov. 29, at Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria. He was admitted to the hospital Tuesday, Nov. 24, and underwent surgery for a ruptured aortic valve.

Trujillo and his wife, Eileen, moved to Santa Maria in 1998 and quickly became involved in the community. His philosophy was simple: “Do what is right for the people of Santa Maria.”

Approachable and caring, Trujillo came at issues from a practical, down-to-earth style, frequently drawing on his business experience. He served as director and/or adviser to more than 15 charitable civic and professional organizations, including the Rotary Club South of Santa Maria, the Navy League, the American Legion, the Lincoln Club and other organizations. He received numerous awards for his community involvement.

He was first elected in 2000 to the Santa Maria City Council, where he was a fiscal conservative. Early into his first term, when revenues were more abundant, he advocated for increased financial reserves, to be used during economic downturns (the city is presently drawing upon on those funds to help balance the 2009-10 budget).

Trujillo served on the council during a time of numerous city infrastructure projects designed to keep pace with population growth, ranging from fire stations, the new library and many roads. He supported the construction of Fire Stations No. 1 and No. 4 and the remodeling of No. 2 and 3. He also voted for the new public library, and on his personal time raised funds, even carrying a stuffed teddy bear “Beary” on his shoulder to help.

He served as mayor pro tem (deputy mayor) in 2003 and again in 2007. He was re-elected to the council in 2004, earning the most votes of all candidates. In 2007, as the city of Santa Maria’s representative, he served as chairman of the Central Coast Water Authority, the agency responsible for providing imported state water throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. He previously served as a member of the County Housing Advisory Committee and on the Association of Water Agencies of Santa Barbara County.

Born April 3, 1933, in Alamosa, Colo., he grew up in a farming community. He attended Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., where he received a bachelor of science degree in business administration (cum laude). He attended The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he obtained a master of business administration degree in 1974.

He held a number of professional and management positions at Litton Industries in Woodland Hills and at TRW Inc. in Redondo Beach. He retired as a division manager of materiel and subcontracts. Trujillo was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy Reserve (Supply Corps) and retired as a captain.

He was very proud of his family heritage and loved to tell stories of his family history in New Mexico. He took pride in the fact that his ancestors had been in the United States well before it became a nation, and that their history had been dated back to 1598.

A funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at St. Louis de Montfort Church on Clark Avenue in Orcutt. Magner-Maloney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.