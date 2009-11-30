Santa Barbara Channels Offers Public Tours of New Studio

A grand-opening celebration is planned for Wednesday at its facility on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

The Santa Barbara Channels invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and special tours at its new facility in Goleta. Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Roger Aceves and other guests for the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 7000 Hollister Ave.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with the ribbon cutting, speeches and photo-ops. Those who wish to see the new studio in action can be part of the audience for a live recording of “The Creative Community” with host David Starkey, Santa Barbara’s poet laureate, and his guest, poet Friday Lubina. The taping is limited to 40 guests. RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Starting at noon, the public is welcome to tour the new state-of-the-art production facility. A light lunch will be provided.

The Santa Barbara Channels moved into its new location, across from the Camino Real Marketplace, in May. The building previously had been used as a TV studio. The Santa Barbara Channels made substantial improvements, created a second smaller studio and upgraded equipment, including HiDef PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) remotely operated cameras, DMX (Digital Multiplex) LED lighting, a Jony Jib Pro12 and four G5 edit bays running Final Cut Studio.

— Hap Freund is executive director of The Santa Barbara Channels.