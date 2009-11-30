Santa Barbara Police Log: Holiday Weekend Yields 9 DUI Arrests

Santa Barbara police officers arrested several DUI drivers over Thanksgiving weekend in an effort to prevent possibly tragic consequences. In several cases, citizens calling 9-1-1 helped officers get DUI drivers off the streets.

» At 5 p.m. Wednesday, a citizen at Arroyo Burro Beach saw a man stumbling in the parking lot while holding a beer. The man got into a Toyota 4Runner and drove away, driving over a curb in the process. The citizen called 9-1-1 and followed the driver to Solano Court, where he parked and went into a residence. An officer arrived, contacted the citizen, then went to the residence and contacted the driver, a 52-year-old male, who displayed symptoms of alcohol consumption and was arrested for DUI.

» At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a citizen called police to report a suspected drunken driver in a red Nissan 240SX driving east on De La Guerra Street. An officer spotted the vehicle and made a traffic stop at De La Guerra and Nopal streets. The driver, a 38-year-old male, was arrested for DUI and driving with an open container in the vehicle.

» At 2:25 a.m. Friday, an officer spotted a 2002 Pontiac Trans-Am drive down 600 San Pascual at about 40 mph in a 25-mph zone. He stopped the vehicle at 400 W. Montecito St. and arrested the driver, a 28-year-old male, for DUI.

» At 3:15 p.m. Friday, two officers were on downtown bicycle patrol. They saw a 43-year-old male in his 2009 Nissan parked at 1st E. Sola St. While making a cell-phone call, the driver drove away from the curb. He spotted the two officers, stopped and dropped the phone to his lap. He showed symptoms of being under the influence of an illegal central nervous system stimulant. He was arrested and the vehicle searched. A syringe and suspected heroin were found. The man was arrested for being a drug addict who drives while under the influence, possession of heroin, possession of the syringe and a parole violation.

» At 12:45 a.m. Saturday, an officer who works DUI enforcement saw a black 2009 Mini Cooper driving eastbound from 1st E. Ortega St. at a high speed. The vehicle bottomed out at Anacapa Street and continued eastbound. At Garden Street, the driver ran the stop sign at about 30 mph, bottomed out again and abruptly stopped in the middle of the street with the horn blaring. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, got out and walked to the sidewalk. An officer stopped her and determined that the second bottoming-out was severe enough to deploy the driver’s side airbag. The woman was arrested for DUI.

» At 2 a.m. Saturday, a citizen called 9-1-1 to report a possible DUI driver in a black Mercedes traveling up Garden Street from Haley Street. An officer spotted the Mercedes C30 weaving its way up 900 Garden St. and cross over the center line. He stopped the vehicle. The 32-year-old driver was arrested for DUI.

» At 8:40 p.m. Saturday, an officer investigated a disturbance and contacted a 51-year-old woman at her residence in the 800 block of Santa Barbara Street. He noticed she had been drinking. Ten minutes later, the officer left to contact the other person involved in the disturbance, who lived in a residence in the 100 block of West Yanonali Street. As the officer approached, he overheard the resident on the phone yelling: “Don’t you drive! Do not get in that car!” Suspecting the caller was speaking to the earlier woman, the officer broadcast a be-on-the-lookout call for her as a possible DUI driver.

Minutes later, an officer saw her walking away from 800 Santa Barbara St. She was having a heated discussion on a cell phone. In an effort to get her to consider her actions, the officer drove alongside her and even waved at her. She walked directly to City Parking Lot 9 at 500 Anacapa St., got into her Red Audi and drove out of the lot. The officer stopped her for making a right-of-way violation. The woman, whose license was suspended, presented a false driver’s license. She was arrested for DUI, driving on a suspended license and illegally impersonating another person.

» At 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped the driver of a 2005 Ford Mustang for weaving from the 800 to 1200 blocks of Santa Barbara Street. The driver, a 25-year-old male, was arrested for DUI.

» At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, an officer spotted a 2002 Jaguar driving the wrong way up Anacapa Street from Cota Street. When the officer turned on the red lights, the Jaguar stopped and backed up into a parking lot. A group of people in the lot shouted for the Jaguar to stop, but it continued backing up until it collided with a parked taxi. The driver, a 50-year-old male, was arrested for DUI.

— Paul McCaffrey is a lieutenant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.