Capps: House Acts to Preserve Medicare Reimbursement

Rep. Lois Capps on Monday applauded House of Representatives action to prevent a 23 percent cut to the Medicare reimbursement rate for Central and South Coast physicians who see Medicare patients.

The rate will be effective through Dec. 31.

The bill is fully paid for and does not add to the deficit, and was passed unanimously by the House.

“Preserving the Medicare reimbursement rate is critical to the health of Central and South Coast seniors and will protect their ability to see their doctors,” Capps said. “I am glad the House took this step today to prevent a devastating cut to the Medicare reimbursement rate, and I am hopeful that we will be able to enact a long-term extension by the end of this calendar year. It is unfortunate that obstruction by Senate Republicans has prevented both a permanent solution and proposals for other longer-term fixes that were previously passed by the House of Representatives from being signed into law.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.