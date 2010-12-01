Community Invited to Forum with Applicants for City Council Vacancy

Hear from the candidates on where they stand regarding the city budget and General Plan

The community is invited to hear from the applicants vying for the seat on the Santa Barbara City Council vacated by Assemblyman-elect Das Williams, at a forum from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The forum will be co-hosted by Families ACT!, the Homeless in Santa Barbara blog and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, and will be facilitated by Isabelle Walker, Suzanne Riordan and Olivia Uribe.

Although the community does not vote on the appointment, public comment will be part of the process at the Dec. 7 council meeting, and the forum is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the 45 candidates regarding issues such as Plan Santa Barbara/the General Plan and next year’s budget.

An effort is being made to contact all 45 applicants, so confirmation of which candidates plan to attend Sunday’s forum is not yet available.

— Olivia Uribe is a board member of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.