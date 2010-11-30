Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Green Shorts Film Festival Offers Production Class

Prospective contestants will learn video shooting techniques, lighting, and sound and video editing

By Kent Epperson | November 30, 2010 | 3:49 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council, in partnership with Traffic Solutions, introduces the Green Shorts Video Production Class, in conjunction with the third annual Green Shorts Film Festival.

The Green Shorts Video Production Class is designed for people interested in submitting a movie project to the Green Shorts Film Festival.

Discover how to develop your subject matter and to learn shooting techniques, lighting, sound and video editing.

Registration for the Green Shorts Production Class is now open, and the cost is $75, which includes a two-hour weekly, seven-week class starting Tuesday, Jan. 4 and ending Feb. 15. Classes will be hosted by Samy’s Camera and will be taught by local experts in their field of video production.

Space is limited to 15 students, so register early. Click here for more information, including instructions on how to sign up, or call the CEC at 805.963.0583 x105.

The Green Shorts Film Festival is an annual online film festival about saving the planet, helping the environment and being green. The 2011 contest theme is “Powered by the People” — the theme of the Community Environmental Council’s South Coast Earth Day Festival.

This year’s theme encourages creative filmmaking, compelling solutions, entertaining commentaries on sustainable living, eating and growing local food, sustainable transportation, energy independence and a green future without petroleum. This is a opportunity for everyone to share the ways in which we can all reduce consumption of fossil fuels, protect the environment and reduce our carbon footprint.

Videos are limited to one to two minutes in length. Residents of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are eligible to submit entries. General prize categories are: Grand Prize, Second Place, Third Place, College Award, Student Award (age 18 or younger), Viewer’s Choice Award and the Traffic Solutions Award.

Green Shorts Film Festival submissions are due by 4 p.m. March 18, 2011. Top-rated films will be featured at a special screening event and awards ceremony on Thursday, April 13 at the Lobero Theatre. Winning films will receive prizes including a Macbook computer and more. The films will also be aired on Channel 17.

The Green Shorts Film Festival will culminate the week of the 41th anniversary of Earth Day. The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival takes place at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara on April 16-17. Click here for more information.

— Kent Epperson is director of SBCAG Traffic Solutions.

