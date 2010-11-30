Michael Fordyce: Regulated Vehicle Fleets Face Higher Grade of Review

Since the 1970s, federal and state enforcement agencies have systematically reduced the frequency of commercial vehicle accidents. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has administered the safety and compliance programs, and many of these features have trickled down to the California level.

The rate of improvement has stalled and the Comprehensive Safety Analysis 2010 program has been enhanced and renamed CSA 2010. A pilot program in several states has allowed for some fine-tuning, with the rollout to take effect in 2011.

Business owners and commercial accounts with regulated vehicles will now be graded. The interstate authority is subject to revocation, or suspension, if the on-road safety performance is poor.

Drivers and business owners in California may assume at this point that the new federal regulations may not affect them. What has happened in the past is the criteria used in the federal programs are often mirrored by California if the state is using federal funds for highway and enforcement programs.

It is essential that commercial fleets understand the “winds of change” and recognize that drivers who are being hired for intrastate (California only) driving jobs may have their performance already measured in the CSA 2010 program.

Negligent hiring, negligent entrustment, vicarious liability and respondeat superior are legal exposures for case law that could affect business owners with hiring deficiencies.

— Michael Fordyce is principal of One West Insurance Services in Santa Ynez. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .