Michael Fordyce: Regulated Vehicle Fleets Face Higher Grade of Review

California stepping up enforcement for driver, commercial vehicle performance

By Michael Fordyce | November 30, 2010 | 9:20 p.m.

Since the 1970s, federal and state enforcement agencies have systematically reduced the frequency of commercial vehicle accidents. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has administered the safety and compliance programs, and many of these features have trickled down to the California level.

Michael Fordyce
The rate of improvement has stalled and the Comprehensive Safety Analysis 2010 program has been enhanced and renamed CSA 2010. A pilot program in several states has allowed for some fine-tuning, with the rollout to take effect in 2011.

Business owners and commercial accounts with regulated vehicles will now be graded. The interstate authority is subject to revocation, or suspension, if the on-road safety performance is poor.

Drivers and business owners in California may assume at this point that the new federal regulations may not affect them. What has happened in the past is the criteria used in the federal programs are often mirrored by California if the state is using federal funds for highway and enforcement programs.

It is essential that commercial fleets understand the “winds of change” and recognize that drivers who are being hired for intrastate (California only) driving jobs may have their performance already measured in the CSA 2010 program.

Negligent hiring, negligent entrustment, vicarious liability and respondeat superior are legal exposures for case law that could affect business owners with hiring deficiencies.

If you need assistance with the CSA 2010 program or any other commercial vehicle regulatory concern, click here for more information from One West Insurance Services, or call 877.500.9378 toll-free.

Founded in 2006, One West Insurance Services represents major commercial insurance carriers and specializes in agriculture, construction and transportation, with expanded features for tri-county businesses. Affiliated with Background Screening Services LLC and Baratta Enterprises LLC, One West offers its customers prompt integrated help. Employee background searches and a commercial DMV service can enable local companies to hire more efficiently and make vehicle licensing changes without leaving the office.

— Michael Fordyce is principal of One West Insurance Services in Santa Ynez. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

