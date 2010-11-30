Suspects in Fatal Beating to Return to Court in January

Preliminary hearing date will be set for four defendants charged in the death of a Santa Barbara man

The four suspects in the fatal beating of a Santa Barbara man on Oct. 13 were in court Tuesday, and are scheduled to be back Jan. 4 to set the date of their preliminary hearing.

Store clerk George Ied, 37, was severely beaten and left to die on the sidewalk while walking from his workplace, the Mi Fiesta Liquor store on Milpas Street, to his home on Punta Gorda Street.

Brothers Ismael and Miguel Parra, and Steven Santana and Michael Cardenas are facing charges of murder with gang enhancement and committing a crime to benefit a criminal street gang.

Ismael Parra also is charged with assault on a police officer and battery. Miguel Parra is charged with violating probation and resisting arrest. Santana is charged with violating probation and battery.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty during their arraignment last month.

Santa Barbara police say what prompted the attack is unknown, but that they believe the four men — all with known gang affiliations — are responsible. Ied died several days later after being placed on life support at Cottage Hospital. Police said Ied had no criminal history and was not affiliated with a gang.

The Parra brothers had been released from prison for crimes uncovered during Operation Gator Roll, which occurred in 2007, and had returned to the community.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.