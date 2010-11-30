Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy Awarded $15,000 NEA Grant

Funding will go toward guest conductor residencies for the 2011 summer school and festival

By Tim Dougherty | November 30, 2010 | 8:45 p.m.

The Music Academy of the West will receive a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help fund guest conductor residencies during the academy’s 2011 summer school and festival.

The grant, the first the academy has received from the NEA since 1995, reaffirms the institution’s stature as a premier classical music training facility, according to academy President Scott Reed.

“In addition to providing much-needed funding, this grant further validates our programmatic mission and vision,” Reed said. “Working closely with accomplished guest conductors is a vital component of our fellows’ training experience, and we are honored to have the NEA’s partnership through this new grant.”

One of only three Santa Barbara-area groups to receive NEA support during the current grant-making cycle, the Music Academy is among 1,057 nonprofit organizations recommended for funding as part of the endowment’s first round of fiscal year 2011 grants. All told, the NEA will distribute $26.68 million nationwide.

“I continue to be impressed with the creative, innovative and excellent projects brought forward by arts organizations across the country,” NEA Chairman Rocco Landesman said. “Our grantees are not only furthering their art forms but also enhancing their neighborhoods by making them more vibrant, livable and fun.”

In 2011, the academy will host conductors Leonard Slatkin, music director of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, music director of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Larry Rachleff, music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic; Daniel Hege, music director of the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra); and Peter Oundjian, music director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Festival highlights will include a performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 in C-Sharp Minor featuring Oundjian, and Slatkin conducting Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, to close out the season. In addition, academy faculty member Warren Jones will conduct a production of Gioachino Rossini’s comic masterpiece The Barber of Seville. The academy’s 2011 summer school and festival will take place June 20 through Aug. 13.

“Even more moving than the orchestra performances themselves, is the unique — often lifelong — artistic bond that forms between academy instrumental fellows and the visiting conductors who collaborate with them,” said Richard Feit, vice president for artistic programs and operations at the academy. “These orchestra programs ignite the academy’s musical summer for fellows, conductors and audiences alike.”

— Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 