RingRevenue Dials Up Another $4 Million in Funding

Santa Barbara-based RingRevenue said Tuesday that it has added $4 million to its funding. RingRevenue is a performance-based, pay-per-call platform that allows advertising agencies and affiliates to track purchases made by telephone.

The round was led by investment firms GRP Partners and Rincon Venture Partners and brings the total raised by RingRevenue to $7.5 million. The privately held startup was founded in 2007 and develops technology that tracks responses to phone calls, allowing calls to be used for affiliates and tracking.

RingRevenue said the new funding will go toward growth and expansion of the company, including expanding its customer development and support teams and increasing its presence outside the United States.

Jason Spievak, RingRevenue’s CEO and co-founder, said the company has had substantial growth internally.

“We’re looking to hire in Santa Barbara for a number of positions, including advertisers and analytics experts,” he told Noozhawk on Tuesday.

“In addition to hiring and building our technology, we’re going to continue to invest in engineering,” he said. “We’re also going to be expanding into the United Kingdom during the first half of the year.”

